Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

