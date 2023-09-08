Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

