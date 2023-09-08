Summitry LLC Sells 124 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summitry LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

