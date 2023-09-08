Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.49

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.49 and traded as high as C$47.14. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$46.76, with a volume of 14,434,005 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Desjardins cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.49. The stock has a market cap of C$60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.9719029 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

