Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Shares Down 10.4%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 70,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 130,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 32.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,736. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

