Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.52.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
