Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

