Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Synopsys worth $111,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,310. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $458.09 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

