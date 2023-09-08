T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

