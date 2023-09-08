Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $142.23 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.