Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.53.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

