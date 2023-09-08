Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.