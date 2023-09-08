Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $16.69 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 9.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.