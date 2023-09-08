The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

DSGX stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

