The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

SJM stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.