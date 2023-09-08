The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TJX stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

