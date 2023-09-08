The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$80.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.32 and a one year high of C$94.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

