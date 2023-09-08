Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TWM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE: TWM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/5/2023 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.10 to C$1.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.15 to C$1.25.

8/29/2023 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$1.30 to C$1.20. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.07 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$454.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0161693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.