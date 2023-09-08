Tlwm Has $1.35 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tlwm decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

