Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Shares Down 8.2%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. 132,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 790,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Top KingWin Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.
Top KingWin Company Profile
Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.
See Also
