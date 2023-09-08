TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,141,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.94% of TTM Technologies worth $109,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.41. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,163 shares of company stock valued at $845,908. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

