Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.59 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 38.66 ($0.49). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 37.80 ($0.48), with a volume of 2,728,695 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 59 ($0.75).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

The stock has a market cap of £548.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.59.

In related news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko acquired 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($50,391.51). In other news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko acquired 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($50,391.51). Also, insider Roald Goethe acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($85,248.80). 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.