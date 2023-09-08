United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

