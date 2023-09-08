Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.10. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 284,307 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $274.60 million, a PE ratio of 201.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $153.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 262,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.