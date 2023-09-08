Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Veracyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.32. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.