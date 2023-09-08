Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.18% of Viasat worth $108,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $24.34 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

