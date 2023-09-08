VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.34. VNET Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,394,810 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $467.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 371,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

