vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -1.13.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

