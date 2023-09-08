VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 11,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 298,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 8,620.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

