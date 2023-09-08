W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

