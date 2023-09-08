Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 310,583 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3,337.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.61% of Super Micro Computer worth $34,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.99 and a 200-day moving average of $193.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

