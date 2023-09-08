Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 123,069 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Houlihan Lokey worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

