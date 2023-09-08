Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 43,805 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.52% of Kanzhun worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZ opened at $14.71 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 133.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

