Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,413 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.96% of SPX Technologies worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 239,685 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,863. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

