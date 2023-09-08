Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Globant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $204.43 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.32.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

