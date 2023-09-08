Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Globant at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Globant Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $204.43 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
