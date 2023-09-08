Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 34,972 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.79% of HealthEquity worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 820,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HealthEquity by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,460,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.9 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.