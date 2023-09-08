Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 166,728 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.70% of Wendy’s worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $24,958,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

