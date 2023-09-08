Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,849 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Watts Water Technologies worth $35,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

