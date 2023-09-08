Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 62,424 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Fox Factory worth $37,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 138.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $103.65 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

