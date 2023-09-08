Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 8,253 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of HEICO worth $35,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in HEICO by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 72,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HEI. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $138.82 and a 1-year high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

