WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.76.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

