WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.76.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
