William Blair Comments on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AeroVironment in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $113.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

