Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.