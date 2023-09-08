XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Up 4.2%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 310,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 525,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOS. DA Davidson downgraded XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of XOS in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

XOS Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). XOS had a negative net margin of 312.96% and a negative return on equity of 98.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the first quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in XOS by 600.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

