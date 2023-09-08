Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion.
View Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.24.
Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,571,000 after buying an additional 234,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.