Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,571,000 after buying an additional 234,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

