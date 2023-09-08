ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of ZTO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
