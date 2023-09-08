ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,937,000 after buying an additional 1,016,157 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,880,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.