1,735 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.