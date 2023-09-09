3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

