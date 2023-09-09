432,834 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 432,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,359,000. Centene comprises about 13.5% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $93.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

