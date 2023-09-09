7,817 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

