Adam Blitzer Sells 8,450 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,897,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56.

Datadog Stock Up 1.0 %

Datadog stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Datadog's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

